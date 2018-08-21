B'ham transit authority considering eliminating 26 routes

The city of Birmingham says they want accountability when it comes to the local transit authority.

The city is allocating $5 million in the budget this year for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority. That’s half of what they gave last year. City officials say they'll give them the full $10 million if the transit authority follows the rules of the contract with the city. It’s a contract that Mayor Randall Woodfin and the BJCTA have been discussing since June.

“I think the mayor has made his expectations very clear, even to the extent of spelling out all of those expectations in a contract. However to my knowledge, the BJCTA hasn’t reciprocated,” says city counselor Darrell O’Quinn.

Those expectations include implementing a leadership stability plan and board governance training, requiring the BJCTA to report all the metrics on the function of the transit system and allowing the city to access its financials to make sure everything is in order.

The city is still in talks with the transit authority. Meanwhile, the transit authority is considering eliminating as many as 26 routes if they don’t get their full funding.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.