Rookie Bieber takes shutout into 7th, Indians top Bosox 6-3 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Cleveland Indians' Shane Bieber pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Cleveland Indians' Melky Cabrera celebrates his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie, left, talks with Nathan Eovaldi, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen, right, and Francisco Lindor celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox during a baseball game in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Rookie Shane Bieber took a shutout into the seventh inning, Melky Cabrera homered for the second straight game and the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 6-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Yan Gomes also homered for the Indians, who have won nine of 10 and the first two of the four-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston, with the best record in the majors, has lost three in a row for just the second time this season.

Bieber (7-2) went 6 1-3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

Down 5-0, Boston scored three times in the seventh. Brad Hand got his 25th save as the Indians improved to 15-4 in August.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) had been 2-0 in four starts for the Red Sox since coming over from Tampa Bay in a trade at the deadline.

