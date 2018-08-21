Fire destroys church in Cullman Co.

A devastating fire destroyed a church in Cullman County Tuesday night. It burned for several hours overnight Tuesday and flames reignited earlier Wednesday night.

Though the flames destroyed this church, it was not enough to destroy the spirits of those who worshipped here.

"We were on our way home from our in-laws in Hayden and we saw the smoke," says church member Milinda Giddy.

The fire demolished the brand-new addition to the church, which included six new Sunday school classrooms and enlarged the sanctuary. Church leaders suspect it was an electrical fire.

They plan on having a service here on the grounds this Sunday, but after that they plan on using the sanctuary offered to them at Union Hill Methodist Church.

"It's heartbreaking, but I know we're going to rebuild and I know that God has a plan for us and that he's not going to forsake us, he's going to see us through that," says Giddy.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.