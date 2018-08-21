Crews battling church fire in Cullman County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews battling church fire in Cullman County

Church fire in Cullman County. (Source: Arab Fire Dept.) Church fire in Cullman County. (Source: Arab Fire Dept.)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Multiple crews were called to battle a church fire in Cullman County near Arab.

Authorities confirm the Warrior Creek Baptist Church caught fire Tuesday evening.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Department says investigators are being brought to the scene. That's standard procedure whenever a church catches fire.

The state fire marshal will be called in to investigate on Wednesday.

