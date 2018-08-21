FIRST ALERT: A break in the humidity

A much drier air mass is settling in Tuesday night and this will bring a nice break in the mugginess for the next two days. You can expect lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s. The improvements will be most noticeable in the morning hours with lows in the 60s. There is a good chance we will wake up to 50s in some areas Thursday morning. Classes begin at the University of Alabama on Wednesday, so a perfect start weather-wise to the fall semester.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: You will notice a more humid feel to the air by the weekend. A southerly flow will return as the Bermuda high strengthens to our east. This will produce a few isolated storms and showers Friday afternoon for areas to the southeast.

High School Football kicks off on Friday and for most areas, the typical warm and muggy weather can be expected in the evening. The forecast for the weekend and early next week will feature the typical summer setup, with dry and mostly sunny starts each day, clouds after lunchtime, and spotty pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

