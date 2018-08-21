Tuscaloosa to consider study to address flooding concerns

The Tuscaloosa City Council could pay for an engineering study to find a solution to flooding problems that have been happening at one neighborhood for years.

Members of the council's Public Projects Committee will consider hiring the engineering firm McGiffert and Associates to look at drainage problems in the Downs subdivision. that's a neighborhood off Hargrove Road.



Neighbors say flooding has been an ongoing problem there.One of them showed a video of rainwater filling her backyard and even making it into their home.

A city memo says existing pipes there are are undersized for stormwater. That's caused localized flooding in the area.



City Councilor KipTyner talked about trying to find a solution to the drainage problem.



“It’s a terrible situation the Downs has. But they’re not the only ones. There are other areas too,” Tyner told WBRC.



There's also a recommendation to put $30,000 into an account to establish a budget for that project and provide funding for the study phase only.

