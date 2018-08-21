Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by Bond questions - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by Bond questions

(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP). Director Idris Elba, left, and partner Sabrina Dhowre pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yardie', in London, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP). Director Idris Elba, left, and partner Sabrina Dhowre pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yardie', in London, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Was that martini offered to Idris Elba at the "Yardie" premiere shaken or stirred?

Unclear, but it was a good try by a reporter looking to find out if he'll become the first black James Bond.

Elba, who directed "Yardie," was also hounded by a flying insect that buzzed him and fiancee Sabrina Dhowre on the yellow carpet (We aren't referring to media who wouldn't let the Bond question go).

Last week, Elba posted a selfie on Twitter and wrote "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing Bond's catchphrase. The actor acknowledged that "apparently" he set off a bit of a firestorm "by telling people my name."

Many Elba fans have campaigned for him to be the first black James Bond over the years.

One reporter extended a martini and asked if he'd like it shaken or stirred.

Elba's response: "Stir fried."

