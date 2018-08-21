Tuscaloosa PD talk to citizens about starting a neighborhood watch

Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department talked to citizens Tuesday evening about starting up a neighborhood watch.

The folks who showed up were prepared and asked tough questions. Questions about keeping oneself anonymous while reporting crime in the neighborhood, response time, and ways to minimize becoming a target were all addressed by Captain Wayne Robertson and Lieutenant Teena Richardson.

TPD assured the attendees that nobody's name would be given to the public without their permission. Response time is based on severity of crimes committed and Lt. Richardson encouraged the neighbors to make a follow-up call if wait time is long and a patrol car could possibly be pulled to the scene.

And for minimizing burglaries, an astounding number given by TPD, 85 percent of resident car break-ins were to unlocked vehicles and 45 percent of the items stolen were guns.

The bottom line - Tuscaloosa Police stress communication in forming a neighborhood watch.

"We want to express to the communities that a neighborhood watch sign itself is not enough of a deterrent, but you have to have a working neighborhood watch committee," said Lt. Teena Richardson, Tuscaloosa Police Department.

