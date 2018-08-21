Tuscaloosa business to expand after tax break

Stresscrete, a company that builds concrete poles and bollards in the Tuscaloosa area, got a break on paying some local taxes in order to move forward with a planned expansion later this year.



Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority approved abating some local taxes so the company could pay for an expansion.



The company won’t have to pay around $115,000 in taxes according documents provided by TCIDA. The agreement is for 10 years.



The company to reinvest almost $2 million. Stresscrete will use that money to buy some new equipment that will allow it to make concrete spun poles that can be used for street lights and other things.



“We’ve been around almost 25 years. And we’re trying to grow and part of that means teaming up with the company to reinvest into the company,” Chris Dowley, VP and General Manager of Stresscrete, explained.



The company will also be able to hire 16 more people. It currently employs around 75 people.

