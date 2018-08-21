Tuscaloosa business to expand after tax break

The Tuscaloosa City Council could pay for an engineering study to find a solution to flooding problems that have been happening at one neighborhood for years.More >>
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department talked to citizens Tuesday evening about starting up a neighborhood watch.More >>
ABC Coke, a Drummond company in Tarrant, is applying for renewal of their air pollution permit. And the department of health wants to hear from the public about it.More >>
Synthetic marijuana is a big problem in Shelby county according to their drug task force. It's marketed to look like candy, but can be deadly.More >>
Stresscrete, a company that builds concrete poles and bollards in the Tuscaloosa area, got a break on paying some local taxes.More >>
