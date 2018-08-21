Urena drops appeal of suspension for hitting Acuna Jr. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Urena drops appeal of suspension for hitting Acuna Jr.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena (62) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/John Amis). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts at second base after hitting a sharp line drive to centerfield for a double against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Atlanta.

MIAMI (AP) - Marlins right-hander Jose Urena dropped his appeal of a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch.

Urena began serving the suspension Tuesday. The Marlins, fearful the Braves might retaliate, had already decided Urena wouldn't pitch against them during a four-game series later this week.

"It seems like there's no reason to open that back up," manager Don Mattingly said. "We don't need that."

Urena is expected to return at Boston on Aug. 28.

He hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch, triggering a melee in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta last Wednesday. Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami - three of them leading off.

Acuna left the game injured but was back in the lineup the next day.

Urena was ejected. His next start came Sunday, when he pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game to beat Washington 12-1.

