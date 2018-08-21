Hoover Fire Department looking to expand

The Hoover Fire Department is looking at adding more people, equipment, and eventually even a new station.

The city is seeing significant growth in the southwest side of town and fire department officials say they need more resources to manage it.

At Monday's budget meeting fire chief Clay Bentley asked the city for additional personnel at station number 6, which primarily services the Highway 150 corridor area.

He also would like to build a new station in the Stadium Trace area to help accommodate the new developments and exisiting neighborhoods in the area.

If approved, the station would be funded by Signature Homes and would be built in 2020.

The city council will vote on the 2019 budget in the coming months.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.