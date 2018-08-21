Cubs acquire 2B Murphy in trade with Nationals - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cubs acquire 2B Murphy in trade with Nationals

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their struggling lineup by acquiring second baseman Daniel Murphy in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

The Cubs also announced Tuesday that right-hander Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the season after pitching just one inning in a rehab start for Class A South Bend on Sunday.

The deal for Murphy comes at an opportune time for NL Central-leading Chicago, which scored just one in each of its previous four games. Third baseman Kris Bryant is on the disabled list with an inflamed left shoulder, and shortstop Addison Russell was scratched from their series opener at Detroit due to right shoulder inflammation.

The Cubs brought in Murphy for Class A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash. The 33-year-old Murphy is batting .340 (35 for 103) since the All-Star break. He has a .413 career batting average at Wrigley Field, according to STATS.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

