Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 13-19 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 13-19

By The Associated Press

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for August 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.14 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 9.86 million.

3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.29 million.

4. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.83 million.

5. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.8 million.

6. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.73 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 5.51 million.

8. "NCIS," CBS, 5.4 million.

9. "World of Dance," NBC, 5.13 million.

10. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.08 million.

11. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 4.85 million.

12. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 4.76 million.

13. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 4.6 million.

14. "Bachelor in Paradise" (Monday), ABC, 4.55 million.

15. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 4.54 million.

16. "America's Funniest Home Video," ABC, 4.54 million.

17. "Dateline NBC" (Monday), NBC, 4.38 million.

18. "Bull," CBS, 4.21 million.

19. "Mom," CBS, 4.12 million.

20. "Dateline NBC" (Sunday), NBC, 4.09 million

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

    Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

    Monday, August 20 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-20 22:08:43 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:30:44 GMT
    Tesla's board of directors may require shake up, corporate governance experts say, noting the lack of authority over the company's recent turmoil.More >>
    Tesla's board of directors may require shake up, corporate governance experts say, noting the lack of authority over the company's recent turmoil.More >>

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

    Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:38:30 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:29:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

    More >>

    Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

    More >>

  • Primaries for governor, US House top Alaska ballot

    Primaries for governor, US House top Alaska ballot

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:09:55 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:23:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, left, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott carry boxes into the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, after the two men gathered signatures to get their ticket on the November...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, left, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott carry boxes into the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, after the two men gathered signatures to get their ticket on the November...
    Primaries for governor and U.S. House top the ticket in Alaska Tuesday.More >>
    Primaries for governor and U.S. House top the ticket in Alaska Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly