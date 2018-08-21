Mayfield ends impressive camp with Browns imitating GM - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mayfield ends impressive camp with Browns imitating GM

(AP Photo/David Richard). In this Aug. 17, 2018 photo Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates in the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland. Mayfield ended his first NFL training camp... (AP Photo/David Richard). In this Aug. 17, 2018 photo Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates in the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland. Mayfield ended his first NFL training camp...

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Baker Mayfield dressed as Browns general manager John Dorsey for the team's rookie talent show.

Suiting up as a starting quarterback won't happen for a while.

Following practice on Tuesday, Mayfield ended his first NFL training camp with a stunning impersonation of Dorsey, the team's glasses-wearing, gum-chewing GM who favors wearing a Browns sweat shirt - regardless of weather.

The team posted a video of Mayfield , his feet up on a desk, playfully mocking Dorsey with a message to Cleveland's players. Mayfield didn't reprise his parody for reporters, but his teammates loved the impression - as strong as the one he's made over the past month.

The Heisman Trophy winner has been everything the Browns had hoped.

And nothing like the cocky QB he had been portrayed as coming out of Oklahoma.

"When I look at what Baker has done, walking in here, handling everything form the media to his teammates to all of the expectations and all of that, I think that he has been outstanding," coach Hue Jackson said. "I can't say that enough. He is handling all of this the right way, and I think that is very, very important for his future and what he is trying to accomplish."

For now, Mayfield is a backup, No. 2 behind starter Tyrod Taylor.

The Browns are grooming Mayfield for the future, and at this point, there are no plans for him to start - unless Taylor gets hurt.

Mayfield, who has shown poise during his two exhibition performances, has been soaking in whatever he can from Taylor, who helped the Buffalo Bills end a lengthy playoff drought last season.

"You can learn a lot from him," Mayfield said. "Seeing how he prepares for little details in certain plays and what he looks for, that has been a big thing for me to take away from him. Just certain things to help the elimination process as a quarterback, going faster at the line of scrimmage. Just hearing what he says about those things."

Taylor will get his most extended playing time of the preseason on Thursday night when the Browns host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The third preseason game is considered a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, and for Mayfield, it may be as close to the real thing as he experiences for some time.

Mayfield attended last season's Super Bowl in Minneapolis as a fan, and he's looking forward to seeing the Eagles up close.

The champs will show the Browns how far they've come and how far they need to go.

"Anytime you play competition like that it's important to realize that they won it for a reason, they know what they're doing," Mayfield said.

"They play as a team, so you've got to play well on all three phases of the ball. We've got to take advantage of scoring, position when we're in their red zone and we've got to take all the points we can get, so anytime you're playing a team like that that's had success you've got to know, every single point matters."

The end of Mayfield's training camp coincided with him unveiling his newest endorsement - underwear.

Mayfield has his own signature line of underwear from PSD, and the boxer briefs come in two varieties: Browns or Sooners colors.

To promote the launch, Mayfield posed shirtless alongside a tiger in a recreation of a scene from "The Hangover."

Mayfield said there was no scrambling on the set while posing next to the large animal.

"It's one thing to watch Animal Planet and it's another to watch them feed it 12-ounce filets right in front of you," he said. "Pretty scary."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Monday, August 20 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-20 20:05:08 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-08-21 22:05:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>

  • People grab ramen, water as hurricane moves toward Hawaii

    People grab ramen, water as hurricane moves toward Hawaii

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-08-21 20:50:52 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-08-21 22:05:33 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands at 2:01 p.m. HST (21:01 GMT) Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. National Weather Service forecasters warn that the entire state of Hawaii...(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands at 2:01 p.m. HST (21:01 GMT) Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. National Weather Service forecasters warn that the entire state of Hawaii...
    Hawaii residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen and toilet paper as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf from an erratic hurricane.More >>
    Hawaii residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen and toilet paper as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf from an erratic hurricane.More >>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-08-21 22:05:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly