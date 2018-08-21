One year later, Confederate monument in Linn Park still covered

A little over a year ago, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Confederate memorial monument in Linn Park be covered with plywood.

Since then, little has changed. A lawsuit is pending over the action. The Confederate memorial remains covered up and a number of people are wondering when we will get a ruling on continuing to cover it up, possibly removing it, or letting it remain in the park.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo will rule on the lawsuit. Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office challenged Birmingham's decision to cover up the memorial, calling it illegal based on a new law protecting monuments.

Some question why the memorial should remain in Linn Park in a mostly African American city. "Why are we honoring someone or people with statues that were treasonous or traitors to the United States of America?" Badriyyah White said.

Still, some in Birmingham say leave it alone. "It's history. It has been up all this time. I don't think they should cover it up or take it down. They should leave it there," said Ricky Green.

Bell ordered the monument covered because he feared it would lead to violence. That has not happened in Birmingham, but this hot debate continues across the country.

