Birmingham police address random gun violence

Another week of random gun violence for Birmingham.

A father shot in the head while driving along I-59, an innocent bystander shot at a gas station, and a 14-year-old hit by a stray bullet after a day at the park.

Innocent people caught in the crossfire of random shootings and a city councilman said gunfire is the number one complaint in Birmingham. A Birmingham woman put on social media someone fired into her home.

She said, "Lord, forgive me from my thoughts, I'm sick and tired of these lowlifes who have no regard for human life."

The head of the city council public safety committee understands the frustration.



"The entire Birmingham Police Department frustration. We can put an officer on every corner, in front of every front porch, in front of every house," Hunter Williams said.



WBRC Fox6 News showed Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith the post and the chief promised to look into it. Williams said this is an ongoing problem.

"One of the biggest complaints we have is gunfire. It's a quality of life issue. It's rampant. It's constant and it's a real problem in our city right now," Williams said.

Williams adds the police department is beefing up patrols in targeted areas but the community must help them get these shooters off the streets.

"We are not having the engagement we need. We are not having people call to report this gunfire when it happened and also when a crime does occur we are not having citizens call in a report of what they know about the crime," Williams said.



You can call the Birmingham Police Department to report gun violence. Or you can call CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous 205-254-7777.

