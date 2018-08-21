Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Gadsden's riverfront

Gadsden's riverfront development is getting its first national chain business.

The development that includes Coosa Landing, Riverwalk Park, and the soon to open 'The Venue' will soon be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. It is expected to bring 120 jobs to the city.

The new restaurant will be located on four acres between The Venue and Riverwalk Park. The entire development is called Coosa Landing.

Mayor Sherman Guyton says attracting businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings has always been one of the goals of the development, because those kinds of businesses attract numerous people from surrounding areas.

"300,000 people plus within a 25 minute drive, and if you'll notice the traffic, a lot of smaller communities, they got to where they come here, instead of going to Chattanooga or Birmingham or whatever, so we're going to keep working, it's a slow process," said Mayor Guyton.

Guyton also says other mayors have expressed wishes that if they had a river in the middle of town like Gadsden does, they would utilize its riverfront as much as possible.

Currently the nearest Buffalo Wild Wings locations to Gadsden are in Trussville and Pell City. Both are a 45 minute drive from the city.

Applications can be taken on the Buffalo Wild Wings website.

