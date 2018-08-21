Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Gadsden's riverfront

A little over a year ago, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Confederate memorial monument in Linn Park be covered with plywood. Since then, little has changed.More >>
A little over a year ago, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Confederate memorial monument in Linn Park be covered with plywood. Since then, little has changed.More >>
Another week of random gun violence for Birmingham. A father shot in the head while driving along I-59.More >>
Another week of random gun violence for Birmingham. A father shot in the head while driving along I-59.More >>
Gadsden's riverfront development is getting its first national chain business.More >>
Gadsden's riverfront development is getting its first national chain business.More >>
You may have noticed a nice little breeze out there Tuesday. That's because a potent August cold front is pushing across our area. The wet weather will continue to exit the area to the far southeast, with clearing Tuesday night, and lows in the 60s.More >>
You may have noticed a nice little breeze out there Tuesday. That's because a potent August cold front is pushing across our area. The wet weather will continue to exit the area to the far southeast, with clearing Tuesday night, and lows in the 60s.More >>
Alabaster police say 43-year-old Amy Reeves Silver was arrested on Tuesday by U.S. Marshalls, and charged with reckless murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.More >>
Alabaster police say 43-year-old Amy Reeves Silver was arrested on Tuesday by U.S. Marshalls, and charged with reckless murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.More >>