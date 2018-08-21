Mother charged with 'reckless murder' in death of 4-year-old daughter

Alabaster police say 43-year-old Amy Reeves Silver was arrested on Tuesday by U.S. Marshalls, and charged with reckless murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

The young girl, Sharon Smith, was in the car with her mother when a train hit their car on Fulton Springs Road.

Silver is being taken to the Shelby County jail after being arrested in her Oneonta home.

Along with the reckless murder charge, Silver is also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and disregarding a railroad warning device, according to police.

Her bond is set at $154,000.

