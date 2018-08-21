Woman, 59, reported missing in Tuscaloosa Co.

Tuscaloosa County authorities are asking for help in a missing persons case.
Janet Denise Hamner, 59, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on August 11 at Moe's Travel Plaza on Highway 82 West at the Pickens County Line.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at (205) 752-0616.
