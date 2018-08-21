Search underway for woman reported missing in Tuscaloosa Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Search underway for woman reported missing in Tuscaloosa Co.

Janet Denise Hamner (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Janet Denise Hamner (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa County authorities have started searching for a missing woman Thursday morning. 

Janet Denise Hamner, 59, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on August 11 at Moe's Travel Plaza on Highway 82 West at the Pickens County Line.

The search party started looking near the business around 9 a.m. today.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at (205) 752-0616.

