Search underway for woman reported missing in Tuscaloosa Co.

Tuscaloosa County authorities have started searching for a missing woman Thursday morning.
Janet Denise Hamner, 59, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on August 11 at Moe's Travel Plaza on Highway 82 West at the Pickens County Line.
The search party started looking near the business around 9 a.m. today.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at (205) 752-0616.
