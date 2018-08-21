Actor Adam Driver talks KKK presence in Indiana - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Actor Adam Driver talks KKK presence in Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) - "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver has raised some eyebrows in his northern Indiana hometown after saying Ku Klux Klan rallies were frequent during his childhood and that some of his neighbors were Klan members.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Mishawaka native made the comments during a USA Today interview about his role in the new movie "BlacKkKlansman."

The KKK had a tight grip on Indiana in the 1920s. Historians estimate that nearly a third of Indiana's native-born white Protestant men were members at one point.

Indiana University professor emeritus James Madison says he has no doubt Driver was exposed to the KKK but doubts he saw many, if any, rallies. The Southern Poverty Law Center says there was a KKK rally in nearby South Bend around 2001, when Driver was a teenager.

Driver's representatives didn't return the newspaper's messages for comment.

