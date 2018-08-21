Panel not yet considering cost of Ohio State's Meyer inquiry - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Panel not yet considering cost of Ohio State's Meyer inquiry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Approval for funding an outside firm's two-week investigation of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will wait until after university trustees meet privately Wednesday to discuss the findings.

The investigation focuses on how Meyer handled years-old domestic violence allegations against a recently fired assistant coach. What to do with Meyer will be university President Michael Drake's decision, and no timetable has been announced.

Ohio's attorney general had requested a legislative oversight panel's approval for the public university to spend up to $500,000 on the investigation, with the hourly rate limited to $1,620. That panel, the Controlling Board, was set to consider the request this week, but the attorney general's spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch the matter was deferred as the budget for it is being adjusted. He didn't give specifics.

