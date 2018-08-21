Arrest warrant issued for person who made threats against Fairfi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Arrest warrant issued for person who made threats against Fairfield school

(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a person who posted threats against Fairfield High Preparatory School on social media.

A note on the door at the school states in part the school is aware of the serious threat and police will remain on campus.

Several parents have checked their children out of school as a result of the threat.

