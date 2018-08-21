Yankees SS Didi Gregorius goes on DL with bruised heel - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius goes on DL with bruised heel

MIAMI (AP) - New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left heel.

The move, which came before the Yankees' game Tuesday at Miami, was retroactive to Monday. Gregorius was hurt in a collision Sunday at first base during a 10-2 romp over Toronto.

Infielder Luke Voit was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre. Rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres is expected to help fill in at shortstop.

The Yankees already had sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on the disabled list. Gregorius is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, and has 48 extra-base hits this season.

