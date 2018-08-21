Giants receiver Victor Cruz retires, joins ESPN - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Giants receiver Victor Cruz retires, joins ESPN

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Victor Cruz, left, and Karrueche Tran arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Victor Cruz, left, and Karrueche Tran arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.
By The Associated Press

Former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz has retired.

In making the announcement Tuesday, the 31-year-old Cruz says he plans to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz will contribute to variety of shows and make his ESPN debut Wednesday.

Cruz was a seven-year veteran and a 2012 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent from Massachusetts. He had his first 1,000-yard season and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.

Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying 99-yard reception in December 2011. He was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2017 but cut before the season.

