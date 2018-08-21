Jill: After today, it won't feel as sticky for a couple of days

A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will spark widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon, mainly east of I-59. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s and it will be the last super sticky day for a few days.



Tonight, slightly drier air filters in and by morning we will be waking up to temperatures in the middle and upper 60s north and lower 70s south. When you look up in the sky tomorrow, it may look a bit milky and that’s because smoke will be in the air from wildfires occurring out west.



Dry weather takes over for a few days and it will feel most comfortable on Thursday when dew point temperatures fall into the upper 50s.



The weekend features the return of muggier air and afternoon pop up showers and storms. This type of pattern will persist into next week too.



Fall officially begins in 32 days!



