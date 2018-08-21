Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with accuser - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with accuser

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Italian actress and director Asia Argento arrives at the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo moveme... (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Italian actress and director Asia Argento arrives at the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo moveme...
(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2009 file photo, Italian actress Asia Argento arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Vengeance" during the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, France. Argento, one of the most promin... (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2009 file photo, Italian actress Asia Argento arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Vengeance" during the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, France. Argento, one of the most promin...
(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 26, 2013 file photo, actress Asia Argento arrives for the awards ceremony of the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of th... (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 26, 2013 file photo, actress Asia Argento arrives for the awards ceremony of the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Argento, one of the most prominent activists of th...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento says she never had a sexual relationship with the young actor whom she paid $380,000 after he accused her of sexual assault.

In a statement Tuesday, Argento said reports were "absolutely false" and that she was linked "in friendship only" to Jimmy Bennett, a now 22-year-old Los Angeles actor who filed a legal notice of intent to sue Argento. As detailed in a New York Times story published Sunday, Bennett claimed Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

Argento said the $380,000 payment was made by her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, the television star chef. Argento said Bourdain "personally undertook to help Bennett economically" under the condition that he not contact Argento again.

A lawyer for Bennett did not immediately comment Tuesday.

