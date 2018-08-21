Smoltz calls for changes in baseball in the analytics era - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Smoltz calls for changes in baseball in the analytics era

By The Associated Press

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz says baseball needs to make some changes - and fast - to make the game more watchable and more appealing to fans both young and old.

Smoltz told PodcastOne Sports Now co-hosts Tim Dahlberg and Jim Litke that baseball needs to deal with the way the game has changed because of analytics and implement rule changes to make sure decisions aren't always ruled by people using spreadsheets. He said the game is running itself into the ground and isn't sustainable as it is being played today.

Smoltz, who spent 21 years in the major leagues and now works for Fox and the MLB Network as analyst, said new rules must cover the shift and the way pitchers are used and then put on the disabled list. He said baseball is in danger of losing the core of the game and the judgment of baseball veterans that have been part of it for more than a century.

Smoltz is a member of MLB's competition committee, which will likely come up with some proposed changes in the offseason. Smoltz said that while players have traditionally opposed changes he is optimistic they will see some that will improve the product on the field at a time when attendance is down across baseball.

Also, longtime college sports writer Chris Dufresne joins the show to talk about the beginning of the college football season and how Nick Saban will deal with his mini-quarterback controversy at Alabama. Dufresne, a columnist for 20 years with the Los Angeles Times, operates the website tmgcollegesports.com.

Litke also talks about the best way to prepare tuna at home, and the hosts debate the quality of college bowl games that have food in the title. They weigh in on one of those in the announcement that the Cactus Bowl will now be the Cheez-It Bowl.

