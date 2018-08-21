Stonestreet makes video of Kansas State recruiting trip - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stonestreet makes video of Kansas State recruiting trip

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet is making a tongue-in-cheek video series chronicling his recruiting visit to the Kansas State football program.

The 46-year-old Kansas State graduate says on Twitter that a lot of people are asking him what he will do after the 10th year of playing the character Cameron Tucker on the hit ABC sitcom. He says appearing on TV is one dream, but playing college football is another.

In a preview of the series, the Kansas City, Kansas, native appears in full uniform and says: "I don't know if, God forbid I fell down on the field, if I could get up."

Stonestreet says episodes of the recruiting trip will be released in weekly installments. It's unclear whether coach Bill Snyder will make an appearance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

