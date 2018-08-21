Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Tran is breaking her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Tran is breaking her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram...

NEW YORK (AP) - Kelly Marie Tran is breaking her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram account.

In an essay published Tuesday in The New York Times, the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actress wrote it "wasn't their words, it's that I started to believe them."

Tran deleted her Instagram account in June.

She wrote the words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color had taught her, that she belonged "in margins and spaces." She wrote she started blaming herself and felt brainwashed into believing her existence was "limited to the boundaries of another person's approval."

Tran wrote she wants to live in a world where people of all races and genders are seen as human beings.

Tran will reprise her role as Rose Tico in next year's "Star Wars: Episode IX."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:11:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-08-21 14:49:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>

  • States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

    States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:09:47 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-08-21 14:49:03 GMT
    The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns. (Source: CNN)The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns. (Source: CNN)

    The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns.

    More >>

    The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns.

    More >>

  • AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

    AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

    Monday, August 20 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-08-20 17:18:18 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-08-21 14:48:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In a Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel, in New York. Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Manhattan fed...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In a Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel, in New York. Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Manhattan fed...

    Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.

    More >>

    Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly