James Jones: Chocolate & Peanut Butter Fat Bombs (Keto Friendly)

Ingredients:

1st Layer

2 Tablespoons Melted Coconut Oil

4 Tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter

4 Tablespoons unsweetened Cocoa

½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

½ Teaspoon Liquid Stevia

Unsweetened Chocolate Chips



Whisk together all ingredients until you have a smooth paste.

Spray Mini Muffin Tins liberally with Coconut Oil.

Spoon approximately 1 teaspoon to into each muffin cup. Add 3 or 4 chocolate chips.



2nd Layer

2 Tablespoons Melted Coconut Oil

4 Tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter

½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

½ Teaspoon Liquid Stevia

Crushed Macadamia Nuts



Whisk together all ingredients until you have a smooth paste.

Scoop on top of the Chocolate layer, and add crushed Macadamia Nuts.

Place in freezer and freeze 1-2 hours.

Remove tin from freezer, pop out fat bombs and store them in Ziploc bags in the freezer.

