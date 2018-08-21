James Jones: Chocolate & Peanut Butter Fat Bombs (Keto Friendly)

Ingredients:
1st Layer
2 Tablespoons Melted Coconut Oil
4 Tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter
4 Tablespoons unsweetened Cocoa
½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
½ Teaspoon Liquid Stevia
Unsweetened Chocolate Chips
Whisk together all ingredients until you have a smooth paste.
Spray Mini Muffin Tins liberally with Coconut Oil.
Spoon approximately 1 teaspoon to into each muffin cup. Add 3 or 4 chocolate chips.
2nd Layer
2 Tablespoons Melted Coconut Oil
4 Tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter
½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
½ Teaspoon Liquid Stevia
Crushed Macadamia Nuts
Whisk together all ingredients until you have a smooth paste.
Scoop on top of the Chocolate layer, and add crushed Macadamia Nuts.
Place in freezer and freeze 1-2 hours.
Remove tin from freezer, pop out fat bombs and store them in Ziploc bags in the freezer.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.