James Jones: Chocolate & Peanut Butter Fat Bombs (Keto Friendly) - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

James Jones: Chocolate & Peanut Butter Fat Bombs (Keto Friendly)

James Jones: Chocolate & Peanut Butter Fat Bombs (Keto Friendly) (Source: WBRC Video) James Jones: Chocolate & Peanut Butter Fat Bombs (Keto Friendly) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1st Layer
2 Tablespoons Melted Coconut Oil
4 Tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter
4 Tablespoons unsweetened Cocoa
½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
½ Teaspoon Liquid Stevia
Unsweetened Chocolate Chips  
 
Whisk together all ingredients until you have a smooth paste. 
Spray Mini Muffin Tins liberally with Coconut Oil. 
Spoon approximately 1 teaspoon to into each muffin cup. Add 3 or 4 chocolate chips. 
 
2nd Layer
2 Tablespoons Melted Coconut Oil
4 Tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter
½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
½ Teaspoon Liquid Stevia
Crushed Macadamia Nuts
 
Whisk together all ingredients until you have a smooth paste. 
Scoop on top of the Chocolate layer, and add crushed Macadamia Nuts.  
Place in freezer and freeze 1-2 hours. 
Remove tin from freezer, pop out fat bombs and store them in Ziploc bags in the freezer. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly