Woman escapes early morning house fire in Warrior - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman escapes early morning house fire in Warrior

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
WARRIOR, AL (WBRC) -

A woman was able to escape that badly damaged a house in Warrior this morning. 

The fire broke out near Nail and Mt. Olive Roads around 5 a.m. The Corner fire department had to request help from neighboring departments to help battle the blaze. 

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly