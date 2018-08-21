Tuscaloosa Child Abuse Prevention Services raising money to fund programs

One group in Tuscaloosa is working to prevent child abuse, and they need your help to keep their efforts going.



Child Abuse Prevention Services (CAPS) in Tuscaloosa is partly funded by United Way, but also with the generous help of the community.



It's that time of year again where they need folks to come out and support them so they can support our kids.



CAPS' Night Light Golf Tournament is happening this Friday at Tall Pines Golf Course.



The money raised at the tournament and silent auction helps pay for their many programs.



One of their programs teaches students how to recognize, refuse and report inappropriate touches and situations.



“It's necessary to have CAPS because of everything that happens - everything that's going on now in the world with all the abuse. The way it's taught, it gives them the courage to speak up and speak out,” said Daisy Hicks with CAPS.

Night Light Golf Tournament:

Location: Tall Pines Golf Course

Date: August 24, 2018

Fee: $125 entry fee per player

Time: 3:30-Registration, 4:30-Shotgun start

For more information, contact CAPS at 205-758-1159 or email lmaddoxcaps@gmail.com.



You can visit the donation and support page to sign up online.



Package includes:

4-man scramble format

Dinner

Hole contests

Gift bag

Beverages at select holes

All proceeds benefit CAPS of Tuscaloosa.



