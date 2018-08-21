Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) - Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City.

A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about "two very baaaaad boys" along the N Line in Brooklyn. It wasn't clear where the goats came from.

Police arrived on the scene, tranquilized the male goats, and took them to an animal shelter. The shelter contacted Farm Sanctuary.

That's when Stewart stepped in to help. In a video , Stewart is shown helping load the goats into a trailer to Farm Sanctuary. The comedian and his wife often assist transporting animals found in the city to the shelter in Watkins Glen, New York.

They have partnered with the organization to open a farm and education center in New Jersey.

___

This story has been corrected to show Stewart assists Farm Sanctuary in transporting animals and does not own the sanctuary. Deletes reference to new names of goats because they have not yet been named.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:34:07 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:38:12 GMT
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>

  • 1959 racial slaying of Mississippi teen could get fresh look

    1959 racial slaying of Mississippi teen could get fresh look

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-08-21 15:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:38:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore). In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Eberlene King poses with a photograph of her brother William Roy Prather when he was about 15-years-old at her home in Doraville, Ga. Prather was shot in the face on Halloween night 1959 in Corinth,...(AP Photo/John Bazemore). In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Eberlene King poses with a photograph of her brother William Roy Prather when he was about 15-years-old at her home in Doraville, Ga. Prather was shot in the face on Halloween night 1959 in Corinth,...
    59 years after a black Mississippi teen was shotgunned to death in an attack by whites, federal officials have referred the case to state prosecutors.More >>
    59 years after a black Mississippi teen was shotgunned to death in an attack by whites, federal officials have referred the case to state prosecutors.More >>

  • Church burglar leaves apology note after theft of equipment

    Church burglar leaves apology note after theft of equipment

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:31:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:37:00 GMT
    A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole $3,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note.More >>
    A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole $3,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly