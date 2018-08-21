Matt: Rain is possible for the first half of your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning!

Starting off the day with clouds and a few isolated showers in a few spots. Still very warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Watching some slightly drier air that will try to filter into the Southeast later today. It will reduce our rain chances around 30 percent for the first half of the day. By this evening, I think most of us remain dry. It will be breezy today with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. By tonight, expect a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

The forecast is looking fantastic as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. Slightly drier air will filter in meaning it will feel more comfortable during the afternoon hours. Temperatures in the morning will drop into the low to mid-60s. You'll really notice it by Thursday morning. We should stay mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Should be gorgeous weather for August as students begin classes at the University of Alabama Wednesday.

Next big thing: By the end of the week, moisture levels will return and that will provide us with the typical pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Morning lows expected to warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert app to get the latest weather information and to even check out the radar to see if rain is nearby. The app is free.



Make it a great Tuesday everyone!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.