Misunderstanding among Hoover city leaders causing confusion about police officer pensions

A misunderstanding among city leaders in Hoover is causing confusion about police officer pensions.



It appears that city leaders changed the way police officers reported their overtime to RSA because they thought a change was needed to comply with RSA rules.



At Monday night's meeting, Council President Gene Smith said this change affects every officer and that the council should have been notified of the change. He even demanded the demotion and termination of the person who made the change. City Administrator Alan Rice explained that they saw it not as a policy change, but as a time reporting issue that would put the city in compliance with RSA rules. Mayor Frank Bracato says all will be made right, regardless.



"It's not a matter of whether or not our employees are getting the pay that they're supposed to get, it's a matter of how it's being reported to the retirement system. It's these complex calculations and so that's what's at issue. We appreciate the officer bringing it to our attention and we are going to take care of it," says Bracato.



The mayor commented that this has all been blown out of proportion. Meanwhile, city council members say they want to be notified if something like this ever happens again.

