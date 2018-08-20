Pay raise possible for Hoover employees

Hoover city employees could see a raise in pay.

This after a salary study was presented at the city council meeting Monday night. Hoover has had some financial trouble, but they say they can afford the pay raises thanks to a recent tax increase.

For example: new police officers could see as much as $4,000 more annually while veteran officers could see as much as $8,000 more.

The findings of a study presented to the council show Hoover is paying certain employees less than those same positions in other cities but comparable in other cases.

We talked with police chief Nick Derzis about the recommendations.

"We've been underpaid as far as that starting salary for a while and we think we're the best and if you're going to be the best, you ought to pay the best so we're very, very pleased to see it," says Derzis.

It would cost the city $1.1 million to implement these salary changes. Mayor Frank Bracato said they've already plugged the numbers into the budget. They will start discussing the budget on Tuesday and will vote on it in September.

