Tuscaloosa Police hoping more neighborhood watches are formed

Crime prevention isn't just a police problem, it's a community problem.

That's why Irene Byrd wants her neighborhood to get the most out of its neighborhood watch program as possible.

“Well it's important because it offsets trouble sometimes,” Byrd told WBRC Monday.

Byrd is also the outgoing president of the neighborhood association that includes Morayshire, Devendale and Country Club Estates. She said car break-ins and vandalism have been a problem.

"It's hard to get around it, but these are things you can do to deemphasize it,” Byrd concluded.

Byrd told us their neighborhood watch program isn't sophisticated. But it is effective.

Captain Wayne Robertson, head of crime prevention for the Tuscaloosa police department, hoped people involved the neighborhood watch program will attend a meeting Tuesday night at police headquarters.

Police want to start more neighborhood watch programs around the city and train existing watch programs to have even more success through more training and better ways to communicate with each other.

“I'm asking anyone who’s interested in protecting their neighborhood, working with the police and hey helping us fight crime in Tuscaloosa, please come out tomorrow,” Robertson concluded.

The neighborhood watch meeting is from 6 to 7 Tuesday night at Tuscaloosa police Headquarters.

