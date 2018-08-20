Logic stages immigrant protest at VMAs with parents, kids - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Logic stages immigrant protest at VMAs with parents, kids

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Logic performs "One Day" onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Logic performs "One Day" onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ryan Tedder of One Republic, left, and Logic perform "One Day" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ryan Tedder of One Republic, left, and Logic perform "One Day" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ryan Tedder of One Republic, left, and Logic embrace after performing "One Day" onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ryan Tedder of One Republic, left, and Logic embrace after performing "One Day" onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Wearing white T-shirts with the message "We are All Human Beings," more than two dozen immigrant children and their parents joined Logic and Ryan Tedder on stage Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards to protest President Donald Trump's separation and detention policy.

The children, including some younger ones who appeared intimidated by the crowd, stood in a line as a "human wall," some swaying and clapping to Logic's new song, "One Day." He debuted it Friday with a new music video depicting a teen forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border from his parents and baby sibling.

On stage, their parents came out next from behind, simulating reunions with hugs. The protesters hoisted faux candles in the air as the song concluded.

Immigrant leaders from three advocacy groups, including United We Dream and the National Domestic Workers Alliance, participated. Logic wore a black T-shirt reading "F(asterisk)ck the Wall."

Three weeks after a federal court-ordered deadline to reunify families, the Department of Justice revealed last week that the Trump administration is still holding 565 of the children forcibly separated from their parents in federal detention, including 24 under age 5 who were supposed to be reunited more than a month ago, according to a statement from coordinators of the demonstration.

