Bryant JROTC gets national recognition again pic

The Bryant High School Marine Corps JROTC program is one of the best in the nation. It recently got another award that seems to be becoming a trend of excellence there.



The cadets at Bryant High School march not only for exercise but to instill discipline. That's one of the things that attracted 16 year-old Aniyah Rutledge to the program.



"The biggest thing I love about ROTC program. I love drill,” Rutledge explained.



That discipline has served Rutledge and her fellow cadets well. Last week and for the third year in a row, Bryant achieved the distinction of being a Naval Honor School.



"It's an honor to be recognized like this,” she added.



These schools rank in the top 20 percent of programs in the country.



Bryant is one of the top five schools with JROTC programs in the Southeast Region.



Major, JD York, the marine instructor at Bryant, says they've created a curriculum that the marine corps wants young men and women to follow.



"Discipline, self-confidence, how to deal with other people. These soft skills a lot of folks are looking for to really make themselves successful and valuable employees like,” York concluded.



Besides a banner, cadets who are part of JROTC program with this distinction can apply for school at service academies like Navy and Army without a letter of recommendation from their Congress person according to Major York.



