Custody of dogs pending judge's decision

We're on your side finding out what will happen to dogs taken Sunday night from what police are calling a dog-fighting operation in Mulga.

On Monday, we found out that man's name is Reginald Dowdell.

We were there as Animal Control officers and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office transported 17 pit bulls from the woods behind a home on Main Street in Mulga Sunday.

Now, the healthier dogs are being held in an impoundment facility until a court decides who will have custody of them.

There is a chance these dogs could go back to the man being charged with training them to fight.

"We have to wait for a judge to determine and make a decision as to whether we have custody of those dogs," said GBHS CEO Allison Cornelius Black. "And we will be asking the sheriff's department to help us get the animals converted to our ownership because the sooner we can do that, the sooner we can start working with them."

She said GBHS will have to use behavioral experts to determine if those dogs can be rehabilitated.

Authorities tell us it's likely more people will be charged.

