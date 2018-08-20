The Latest: Post Malone, Aerosmith merge to close VMAs

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Noah Cyrus, right, and Lil Xan arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the MTV Video Music Awards (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Post Malone was joined on stage by Aerosmith to give a wild-verging-on-bizarre dual performance to close the MTV Video Music Awards.

Malone, wearing garb that looked like a toddler's footie pajamas with yellow, blue and pink smiley faces, began the Monday night performance with fellow rapper 21 Savage on his hit "rockstar."

He was then joined by the actual rock stars who are nearly 50 years his senior.

Malone picked up a guitar and played along as Aerosmith dropped a short segment of "Dream On" then broke into 1975's "Toys in the Attic."

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and singer Steven Tyler leaned into the same mic as the man-bunned, face-tattooed Malone as all three screamed the song's chorus.

___

11:45 p.m.

The queen of soul got a less than royal tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards when Madonna came out to deliver a rambling story about Aretha Franklin's music without any performance of the late singer's classic songs.

Madonna presented the video of the year award to Camila Cabello on Monday night after talking at length about her own career.

A short archive video of Franklin was played before Madonna declared that Franklin "changed the course of my life."

She ended the speech by saying "I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us, RESPECT."

Cabello then accepted the trophy from Madonna, winning the biggest award of the night for "Havana."

She bowed in respect to Madonna, and dedicated the award to her.

___

11:30 p.m.

After a mini cast reunion on the pink carpet outside, MTV announced the return of the series "The Hills" during the Video Music Awards.

It'll be a docuseries called "The Hills: New Beginnings." MTV said in a statement that it's slated to premiere next year. It will follow the personal and professional lives of original cast members alongside their children and friends in Los Angeles.

A slew of original cast members reunited on the carpet including Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The original reality show aired for six seasons, ending in 2010. It initially focused on the LA lives of Lauren Conrad and housemate Montag, along with Patridge, Whitney Port and several other friends.

___

10:40 p.m.

Entering in a flowing gown hovering above the stage, Jennifer Lopez descended and unleashed a medley of her hit songs, including "Waiting For Tonight" and "My Love Don't Cost A Thing" before accepting a lifetime achievement award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 49-year-old JLo turned Radio City Music Hall into a nightclub with walls of lights and dancers Monday night then accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

With Cardi B cheering her on from the audience and the help of DJ Khaled on stage, the actress, singer and dancer hit career highlights with "Jenny From the Block" and "I'm Real" as she bathed the stage in gold costumes.

Lopez came back to the stage to accept the honor from presenter Shawn Mendes, saying that her wildest dreams had come true. Lopez said people doubted her ability to juggle it all, but that she had to "forge my own path and make my own rules."

___

10 p.m.

With a human wall, the immigration debate took center stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a performance criticizing the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the border.

Wearing white T-shirts reading "We Are All Human Beings," more than two dozen immigrant children and their parents joined Logic and Ryan Tedder on stage Monday night.

The children, including some younger kids who appeared intimidated by the crowd, stood in a line, some swaying and clapping to Logic's new song, "One Day." He debuted it Friday with a new music video based on true stories of separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On stage, their parents came out from behind, simulating reunions. The protesters hoisted faux candles in the air as the song concluded.

Trump dropped the policy more than a month ago after a political firestorm, but of more than 2,500 children who were initially separated from parents and guardians, hundreds remain in federal custody including more than 400 whose parents left the U.S. without them.

___

9:15 p.m.

Cardi B, the night's leading nominee, new mama and super-hot rapper, opened the MTV Video Music Awards swaddling a precious bundle.

The rapper, who gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus just weeks ago, told the crowd Monday night she had a surprise in her arms and pulled back the blanket to reveal a Moonman trophy.

The rapper had already won an award before the show began, song of the summer for her song "I Like It," with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and was the leading nominee of the night, up for 10 awards.

She declared as she stood on the stage: "I am the empress. The liberals voted for me," before introducing the show's first performer, Shawn Mendes.

___

8:50 p.m.

Cardi B walked into the MTV VMAs as the night's top nominee and already a winner.

MTV announced on the carpet Monday night about 30 minutes before the awards show that the rapper was the winner of the song of the summer award for "I Like It," with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Cardi B wasn't there to accept the award because she was opening the show where she's nominated for 10 awards, including video of the year for "Finesse" with Bruno Mars.

___

8:40 p.m.

Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, found himself in the thick of the youthful crowd arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards talking politics. More specifically, talking elections.

He told The Associated Press on the pink carpet Monday night that young people will play a "big role" in the 2020 elections. But what about this year's races? Avenatti's on it. He's traveling around the country trying to raise money for democrats. His goal is to hit up 20 states. He's been to four or five so far.

Avenatti has been on a media blitz since taking on the adult film star Daniels as his client in a legal case against President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Avenatti was vague about whether he'll run for president in 2020. He said whoever runs "better be in store for a cage match."

And the latest with Daniels? Avenatti says "She's doing great. She's in it for the long haul."

___

8 p.m.

Cardi B slayed on the pink carpet in a low-cut body-hugger of a dress by Nicolas Jebran as performers, presenters and nominees arrived for the MTV Video Music Awards.

The draped velvet-fuchsia number worn by the "Bodak Yellow" rapper had a high slit to go with its down-to-there neck. It had one long sleeve and draped detailing at the shoulder on the other side.

Cardi B will open Monday's show and is the night's top nominee just weeks after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

She's up for video of the year with "Finesse," her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

___

11 a.m.

Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it: She could be the night's big winner.

The rapper is the top contender with 10 nominations. She will open Monday's show, which kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are up for video of the year with "Finesse." Other nominees for the top prize include Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande.

Most of the top nominees, including Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Mars and Gambino, won't attend the VMAs.

Performers include Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Grande. Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

MTV also plans on honoring Aretha Franklin, who died last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.