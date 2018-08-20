Wife of man shot on I-59 explains what happened on Saturday

Dakoda Mauldin heard what she thought was an explosion. She and her husband Marcus were driving southbound on Interstate 59 Saturday when she heard the boom.

She didn't realize Marcus had been shot until she saw the bullet in his head.

30-year-old Marcus is recovering in the hospital Monday while his shooter is still out there.

"It's been devastating because I don't want anyone to ever have to go through anything like this," says Dakoda.

