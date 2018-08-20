Jansen returns from DL earlier than expected for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) - All-Star closer Kenley Jansen has been activated off the disabled list for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier than expected after being cleared by a cardiologist.
Manager Dave Roberts says Jansen is available for Monday night's series opener against St. Louis.
Jansen hasn't pitched since Aug. 7 and was on the 10-day DL after being hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat on Aug. 9 when the team was in Denver to play the Rockies.
Jansen was initially expected to miss about a month. He was previously treated for an irregular heartbeat in 2011 and 2012. He has said it's likely he'll need offseason surgery to deal with the issue.
"It's a huge lift," Roberts said. "He's the best in the game, so it changes the way they're (Cardinals) going to manage."
Jansen is 0-3 with 32 saves and a 2.15 ERA in 51 games. The Dodgers' bullpen has a 5.17 ERA since Jansen went out.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.More >>
Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.More >>