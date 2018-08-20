First Alert Weather: Chance of rain and storms through tomorrow

Rest of Monday night: At the time of this update scattered showers and storms were impacting central and eastern parts of our area. There is a chance we could see some additional showers and storms later this evening.

Currently, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect to our west and we are monitoring a cluster of storms slowly crossing Mississippi. Forecast guidance suggests this will gradually weaken over time. However, we will monitor and keep a chance of rain and storms in the forecast past midnight. The greatest chance for storms and rain will be across our northwest areas, where a marginal severe risk remains in the place.



DRY AIR ON THE WAY: Tomorrow will start off with lots of clouds and we will continue to see spotty areas of rain and possibly a storm, especially south of I-20. The chance for rain will be coming to an end later in the day as dry air arrives. This long-advertised surge of dry air will bring a nice improvement in comfort levels for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will still reach into the middle 80s however lows will be in the 60s early on Wednesday and Thursday. We may even see some upper 50s on the map for early Thursday morning.



POP-UP STORM CHANCES RETURN LATE WEEK: You can expect lots of sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will be monitoring southeast areas on Friday for the potential of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Moisture levels will also be on the rebound as the weekend begins and this will set the stage for more typical summer weather. Hot and humid days can be expected for Saturday and Sunday, with a few pop-up storms and showers in the afternoon. We will be posting more updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.



