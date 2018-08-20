Schedule for the first week of Sideline 2018

We hope you're as excited as we are for the season premiere of Sideline 2018!
It seems like yesterday that we started our high school football show, but this Friday we will start up our 30th season!
We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week and our Coach of the Week.
And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season!
Here are the games that we will be attending this Friday night, August 24. And don’t forget, we will be bringing you close to 100 scores from around our state. We'll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m.!
Game of the Week 1: Hillcrest at Spain Park
Game of the Week 2: Helena at McAdory
Chelsea at Oak Mountain
Oxford at Munford
Leeds at Sylacauga
Pelham at Calera
Jackson-Olin at Fairfield
Demopolis at Tuscaloosa-County
Thompson vs James Clemens
Mountain Brook at Northridge
Oak Grove at Walter Wellborn
Dora at Cordova
Pleasant Grove at Mortimer Jordan
Cleburne County at Weaver
Alexandria at Talladega
Northside at Corner
Addison at Curry
Ashville at Ragland
Shelby County at Childersburg
Southside-Gadsden at Lincoln
Holt at Sipsey Valley
Good Hope at Carbon Hill
Central-Tuscaloosa at Paul Bryant
Springville at Hayden
