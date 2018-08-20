Schedule for the first week of Sideline 2018

We hope you're as excited as we are for the season premiere of Sideline 2018!

It seems like yesterday that we started our high school football show, but this Friday we will start up our 30th season!

We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week and our Coach of the Week.

And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season!

Here are the games that we will be attending this Friday night, August 24. And don’t forget, we will be bringing you close to 100 scores from around our state. We'll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m.!

Game of the Week 1: Hillcrest at Spain Park

Game of the Week 2: Helena at McAdory

Chelsea at Oak Mountain

Oxford at Munford

Leeds at Sylacauga

Pelham at Calera

Jackson-Olin at Fairfield

Demopolis at Tuscaloosa-County

Thompson vs James Clemens

Mountain Brook at Northridge

Oak Grove at Walter Wellborn

Dora at Cordova

Pleasant Grove at Mortimer Jordan

Cleburne County at Weaver

Alexandria at Talladega

Northside at Corner

Addison at Curry

Ashville at Ragland

Shelby County at Childersburg

Southside-Gadsden at Lincoln

Holt at Sipsey Valley

Good Hope at Carbon Hill

Central-Tuscaloosa at Paul Bryant

Springville at Hayden

