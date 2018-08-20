Police give tips on how to avoid purse snatching

Mountain Brook Police say a woman’s wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was shopping for groceries.

It happened Sunday at the Publix on Overton Road. The woman discovered it was missing when she went to pay.

Police say surveillance video shows a man following the woman inside the store. The cards from her wallet were later used by someone at other stores.

Police say unfortunately this type of theft can happen to anyone.

“If you turn away from it, that purse needs to be with you. I would also say if you are going to have it in your shopping cart, have it closed,” said Chief Ted Cook, Mountain Brook Police.

