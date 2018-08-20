Police give tips on how to avoid purse snatching

Dakoda Mauldin heard what she thought was an explosion. She and her husband Marcus were driving southbound on Interstate 59 Saturday when she heard the boom.More >>
Mountain Brook Police say a woman’s wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was shopping for groceries.More >>
People contacted WBRC Fox6 News about a scary site in Dolomite Saturday night near midnight.More >>
Birmingham attorney Eric Guster is known to many in the Birmingham area.More >>
Here are the games that we will be attending this Friday night, August 24. And don’t forget, we will be bringing you close to 100 scores from around our state. We'll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m.!More >>
