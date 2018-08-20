Bills announce rookie QB Allen to start against Bengals - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bills announce rookie QB Allen to start against Bengals

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is getting his chance to secure the starting job in Buffalo's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Allen will make his first start of the preseason in a home game against the Bengals, the team announced on its Twitter account.

The move comes after Allen worked with the first-string offense in practice earlier in the day and while he's been involved in an offseason-long three-way competition for the starting job.

It marks the next step in Allen's progression after he oversaw the third-string offense in Buffalo's preseason opener against Carolina on Aug. 9, and then took over the second-string duties in a 19-17 win at Cleveland on Friday.

Allen has gone a combined 18 of 32 for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a little over three-plus quarters of preseason action. Buffalo traded up five draft spots to select the 22-year-old with the No. 7 pick in the draft out of Wyoming.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has taken what he's called a "calculated" approach in Allen's development behind returning backup Nathan Peterman and offseason free-agent addition AJ McCarron. McCarron's status is murky after he hurt his throwing shoulder against Cleveland.

