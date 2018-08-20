Dolomite cross burning causes confusion in neighborhood

People contacted WBRC Fox6 News about a scary site in Dolomite Saturday night near midnight.

People said there was a cross burning. WBRC Fox6 News went to Dolomite Park on Monday.

It's an empty ball field but you can still see two large pieces of wood that were used to stage a burning cross. People who live nearby were caught off guard.

"Oh wow. I would have been so afraid. I wouldn't know what to think. I would be afraid of that," Cynthia Marlowe said.

It turns out to be a video that was being staged to attack hate. The man behind the video is Sebastian Kole. Kole is a singer, lyricist and the owner of a Homewood restaurant.

Kole says Birmingham police were called to their video shoot.

"I'm thinking this is the police escort my man called. I was skipping toward them when I realized they are not an escort. These guys are not happy," Kole said.

Kole said he wanted to shoot a video using dramatic images to bring people together in their opposition to cross burnings and hatred.

"My apologies to the community of Dolomite, to the neighborhood of Dolomite. I want to make sure I definitely apologized. If I offended anyone or scared anyone that was not my intent. I promise you that," Kole said.



Kole tells WBRC Fox6 News he is a religious person and he wanted to examine how the cross could be turned to hate. Still, some in the community wished he had given more notice of what was happening.

"I think he should have picked another way besides that because that would have upset a lot of people if they had seen that," Marlowe said.



Kole hopes to release the video soon and he wants people to see it. He adds it was important for it to be shot here in Birmingham.

