Business incubator to open in Huffman

Birmingham attorney Eric Guster is known to many in the Birmingham area.

He is a regular on giving legal advice on the Fox News Channel. Now Guster wants to help more people here get businesses started and to be successful in running them.

"There are so many communities that need incubator space. There are different communities not served by incubator space. For example, brown, black communities as well as young people," Guster said.



Guster has purchased a building right next door to his law firm in the Huffman area off of Parkway East. Guster wants to bring in 20-25 business start-ups. He also wants to help guide them along the way.

"I never had a true mentor in business and now I'm in the position I can mentor people, give them marketing tips, making sure they keep their accounting and books straight," Guster said.



Guster wants to share his success in business with others in Huffman and that means jobs.

"This is where my people are. This is where my friends live, where I grew up. So we have to have different opportunities in different parts of town that are underserved." Guster said.

Guster wants to start renovation on the building in October and November. He hopes to have it up and running by summer of next year.

